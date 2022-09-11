UrduPoint.com

DG Food To Provide Flour At Affordable Price In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 08:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General of Food Department Balochistan on Sunday said that the Food Department was trying to provide flour to the people at cheap prices in the respective areas of Balochistan including provincial capital.

He said that Food Department has stocks 300,000 sacks of wheat in which wheat was providing to each flour mills according to the mill capacity and availability of wheat.

He said that the provincial government has approved the purchase of wheat from the province of Punjab and Pasco and soon the purchase and delivery of wheat would be implemented.

The Director General of the Food Department said that all the mill owners were obliged to supply flour to the designated places at the government rate after milling saying that after procuring wheat from Punjab and Pasco, additional wheat would be released to the mills.

He said that the owners of flour mills have made demands which could not be fulfilled in the current crisis situation.

He declared the accusations of the flour mill owners as baseless and expressed his determination that the food department would provide cheap food to the public without any pressure or concessions according to the law.

