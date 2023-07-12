Open Menu

DG For Formulating Master Planning Of Balochistan Coastal Line

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

Director General Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) Naseer Ahmad Nasar on Wednesday emphasized the formulation of master planning of the coastal line of the province in order to determine the future feasibility of compressive development and preservation of natural ecosystem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) Naseer Ahmad Nasar on Wednesday emphasized the formulation of master planning of the coastal line of the province in order to determine the future feasibility of compressive development and preservation of natural ecosystems.

The master planning of coastal lines is important as the implementation of the potential projects that would contribute to efficient use of resources and planning in the future, he said in a statement issued here.

The Balochistan government was making serious efforts to frame the master plan of the coastal belt soon as the province possessed a plethora of tourist attractions along the 750-kilometer-long coastal belt.

The construction work on the Eco-tourism resorts, beach parks, floating jetties, and rest area was in full swing with allied facilities in the coastal areas of Balochistan to cater to the needs of local and foreign tourists visiting its beautiful coastal lines.

The government is working to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and travelers in order to boost the blue economy. In a bid to unlock the potential of the tourism sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to preserve marine resources and the coastal eco-system to combat coastal erosion with the plantation of coastal plants.

