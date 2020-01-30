UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG For Public Support In NAB's Anti Corruption Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:01 PM

DG for public support in NAB's anti corruption efforts

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Director General Farmanullah Khan has called for public support in NAB's efforts for elimination of corruption from the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Director General Farmanullah Khan has called for public support in NAB's efforts for elimination of corruption from the society.

"Collective efforts by all segment of the society are required to get rid of menace of corruption," he said while talking to the complainants on Thursday during an open court held at NAB' regional bureau of Balochistan.

In pursuance of the directives issued by the NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, DG NAB Balochistan held an open court during which a large number of complainants hailing from different parts of the province visited the NAB bureau office and submitted complaints against government functionaries, government departments and private individuals.

NAB GD on the occasion recalled that premier anti-watchdog is making serious strives against all form of corruption and corrupt practices.

"NAB is committed to eradicating corruption through its holistic approach. "Element involved in looting the national wealth would be brought to justice.

"In the light of chairman NAB's vision accountability bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability," he maintained.

He assured that in light of the documented proof in various cases, strict action would be taken to provide relief to the affected people and recover the looted national wealth.

DG NAB Balochistan listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints to the concerned wings on the spot.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan National Accountability Bureau All From Government Court Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

7 minutes ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

13 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

15 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

20 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

21 minutes ago

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on ev ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.