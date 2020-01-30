National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Director General Farmanullah Khan has called for public support in NAB's efforts for elimination of corruption from the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Director General Farmanullah Khan has called for public support in NAB's efforts for elimination of corruption from the society.

"Collective efforts by all segment of the society are required to get rid of menace of corruption," he said while talking to the complainants on Thursday during an open court held at NAB' regional bureau of Balochistan.

In pursuance of the directives issued by the NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, DG NAB Balochistan held an open court during which a large number of complainants hailing from different parts of the province visited the NAB bureau office and submitted complaints against government functionaries, government departments and private individuals.

NAB GD on the occasion recalled that premier anti-watchdog is making serious strives against all form of corruption and corrupt practices.

"NAB is committed to eradicating corruption through its holistic approach. "Element involved in looting the national wealth would be brought to justice.

"In the light of chairman NAB's vision accountability bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability," he maintained.

He assured that in light of the documented proof in various cases, strict action would be taken to provide relief to the affected people and recover the looted national wealth.

DG NAB Balochistan listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints to the concerned wings on the spot.