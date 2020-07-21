DG for setting up of E-Khidmut centre at MDA soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General (DG) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas directed the official concerned to establish E-Khidmut centre soon.

During a visit to one window operation along with ADG Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar, he said that the centre would facilitate people under one roof.

He informed that Multanites would have building, planning, approval of maps for private house schemes and other facilities under one roof.

The clients would be able to apply from their homes for compensation certificate, land conversion, building plan approval, private housing scheme approval and NOC for traffic through E-Khidmut centre, he informed.

The DG said a senior officer would be deputed at the centre to process the applications immediately, adding that the officer would also upload the status of the application at the website of the E-Khidmat Centre.