UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG For Setting Up Of E-Khidmut Centre At MDA Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

DG for setting up of E-Khidmut centre at MDA soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General (DG) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas directed the official concerned to establish E-Khidmut centre soon.

During a visit to one window operation along with ADG Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar, he said that the centre would facilitate people under one roof.

He informed that Multanites would have building, planning, approval of maps for private house schemes and other facilities under one roof.

The clients would be able to apply from their homes for compensation certificate, land conversion, building plan approval, private housing scheme approval and NOC for traffic through E-Khidmut centre, he informed.

The DG said a senior officer would be deputed at the centre to process the applications immediately, adding that the officer would also upload the status of the application at the website of the E-Khidmat Centre.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Noc Traffic Muhammad Ali From Housing

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

22 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

38 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

43 minutes ago

Dera commissioner for concrete steps to overcome p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.