DG GBDMA Visits Of PRCS Headquarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

DG GBDMA visits of PRCS Headquarter

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Wali Khan on Saturday visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRSC) Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Headquarter Office Minawar Gilgit.

During the visit, the DG-GBDMA held a detailed meeting with the Chairman PRCS GB Tariq Hussain Shah regarding various aspects of mutual concern.

The Chairman PRCS GB briefed the DG-GBDMA regarding different ongoing operations and upcoming initiatives of the organization and also shed light on the role of PRCS GB in COVID-19 pandemic control and prevention.

The Director General GBDMA highly appreciated the humanitarian services of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for the vulnerable communities of GB.

He assured to extend his all possible assistance to the PRCS GB and urged to have a collaborative efforts for carrying out relief activities across the region.

Later, the DG-GBDMA also visited PRCS GB warehouses and witnessed the relief stockpiles.

