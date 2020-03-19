UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG GDA Declares Emergency In Galiyat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

DG GDA declares emergency in Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Director General of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday in exercise of powers conferred upon him under the relevant act imposed emergency in Galiyat in the wake of corona pandemic.

A notification issued here said that the DG has exercised his power in the absence of GDA's board of Authority under sub section-7 of Section-5 the GDA (Amendment Act, 2020) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act NO. XVII of 2020) read with sub section-6 of section-10.

It said that the decision of emergency was taken by the DG as part of preventive and precautionary measures to control the spread of pandemic of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

11 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

19 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

24 minutes ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

30 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.