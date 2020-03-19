DG GDA declares emergency in Galiyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Director General of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday in exercise of powers conferred upon him under the relevant act imposed emergency in Galiyat in the wake of corona pandemic.

A notification issued here said that the DG has exercised his power in the absence of GDA's board of Authority under sub section-7 of Section-5 the GDA (Amendment Act, 2020) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act NO. XVII of 2020) read with sub section-6 of section-10.

It said that the decision of emergency was taken by the DG as part of preventive and precautionary measures to control the spread of pandemic of coronavirus.