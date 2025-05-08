- Home
DG GDA Highlights Major Development Projects, Revitalization Of Gwadar Old Town Underway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday reviewed various ongoing development projects, including the Old Town Rehabilitation Project.
He said that Gwadar lauded the tireless efforts of the GDA and the government's progressive development policies, said that once plagued by neglect and economic stagnation, is now witnessing a revival of both political and commercial activity.
Speaking during a detailed inspection tour of various ongoing development projects on Thursday including the Old Town Rehabilitation Project, Khetran emphasized that the visible transformation in the region is a testament to the focused and sustained commitment of the authorities.
DG Khetran reviewed restoration work on the historic British-era Telegraph Office, which is being revived under a broader initiative to preserve the city’s cultural and historical heritage.
Expressing satisfaction with the quality of work, he directed that all remaining tasks be completed without any further delay.
Saifullah Kehtran also visit to the city's key commercial and historic hub, Mulla Fazil Chowk, where major development works are currently in progress.
GDA Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad briefed the Director General on the pace and progress of various projects.
Khetran noted that infrastructure enhancements in the area, including construction of link roads, installation of decorative tiles, beautification of sidewalks, and implementation of modern sewerage and drainage systems are moving ahead rapidly.
He emphasized that these improvements aim not only to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal but also to provide a lasting solution to long-standing sanitation and drainage issues.
He also instructed that carpeting of the road from Makkhi Masjid to Mulla Fazil Chowk, a project that had long been stalled to be initiated immediately.
Applauding the engineering team for its high-quality work, the DG reiterated that timely and quality completion of projects remains the authority’s top priority.
Local residents and shopkeepers welcomed the GDA's ongoing efforts, acknowledging that the development works have revived the vibrancy of the area and opened new avenues for economic growth.
DG Saifullah Khetran reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Gwadar into a globally recognized hub of economic, tourism, and urban development. He also hinted at the launch of new large-scale projects aimed at further enhancing public amenities and the overall beauty of the city.
