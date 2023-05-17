DG GDA inspects under-construction 5-star hotel at Nathiagali

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The newly-appointed Director General (DG) of the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Wasif Saeed on Wednesday visited Galyat to inspect the under-construction projects.

The projects include a five-star hotel at Nathiagali, Ayubia chairlift, Khanispur cricket ground, etc.

Director Administration (DA) GDA Ishtaiq Ahmed briefed him regarding the ongoing projects for the redressal of the grievances of locals.

He also briefed the DG on adventure sports in Church Park Nathiagali, the Outsourcing of plaza park, and the renovation of the Nathiagali Club.

He also explained the need for public restrooms installed by the Kite project for tourists and the responsibilities of different sections of GDA.

During his visit, Wasif Saeed expressed satisfaction over the progress of ongoing projects of GDA, and Director Technical Zahid Kazmi briefed the Director General about handling taking of Abbottabad Murree Road, sanitation, and conservancy situation of the area.

The DG Wasif Saeed inspected garbage compactors, snow clearance machinery of GDA, and the condition of the parks in Galiyat.

On his first visit, DG GDA emphasized on creation and development of new tourism sites and the promotion of tourism in Galyat.

He directed the tourism section for conducting various programmes on the pattern of past events.

Wasif Saeed said, "GDA will have to play an active role in attracting international tourists to visit Galyat."