QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Director General (DG), Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran on Friday inspected works of various ongoing development projects for the rehabilitation of sports grounds under the Old Town Rehabilitation Project.

He also inspected the under-construction Sorag Dil (Ibrahim Pale Football Ground) and Young John Futsal Ground and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the development work and stressed on ensuring quality and timely completion of all projects in light of the directive of the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

He said that Gwadar is not only important in economic and commercial terms but is also a fertile region in terms of sports where provision of quality facilities is indispensable.

He expressed happiness that GDA has completed the renovation of Center Muhammad Ishaq cricket Ground and Babai Bizenjo Football Ground as a result of which sports activities are at their peak in these grounds during the holy month of Ramazan.

He further said that at night, a beautiful festival takes place in these grounds, where a large number of youth are participating in sports and the spectators are also enjoying the competitions with enthusiasm.

The Director General said that GDA is paying special attention to the promotion of sports along with the modern development of the city to attract the youth towards positive activities, the sports grounds are being adapted to modern requirements.

During the visit, GDA Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Project Director of the Old Town Rehabilitation Project Mir Duda Khan Marri gave a detailed briefing to the Director General regarding the development works.