Open Menu

DG, GDA Inspects Works Of Ongoing Development Projects In Gwadar's Old Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DG, GDA inspects works of ongoing development projects in Gwadar's Old Town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Director General (DG), Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran on Friday inspected works of various ongoing development projects for the rehabilitation of sports grounds under the Old Town Rehabilitation Project.

He also inspected the under-construction Sorag Dil (Ibrahim Pale Football Ground) and Young John Futsal Ground and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the development work and stressed on ensuring quality and timely completion of all projects in light of the directive of the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

He said that Gwadar is not only important in economic and commercial terms but is also a fertile region in terms of sports where provision of quality facilities is indispensable.

He expressed happiness that GDA has completed the renovation of Center Muhammad Ishaq cricket Ground and Babai Bizenjo Football Ground as a result of which sports activities are at their peak in these grounds during the holy month of Ramazan.

He further said that at night, a beautiful festival takes place in these grounds, where a large number of youth are participating in sports and the spectators are also enjoying the competitions with enthusiasm.

The Director General said that GDA is paying special attention to the promotion of sports along with the modern development of the city to attract the youth towards positive activities, the sports grounds are being adapted to modern requirements.

During the visit, GDA Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Project Director of the Old Town Rehabilitation Project Mir Duda Khan Marri gave a detailed briefing to the Director General regarding the development works.

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

35 seconds ago
 Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part ..

Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign

6 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution concludes partic ..

National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..

51 minutes ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues r ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

2 hours ago
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

2 hours ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

2 hours ago
 Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamati ..

Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

2 hours ago
 JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

3 hours ago
 IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan