DG GDA outlines key development projects for Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Galyat Development Authority (GDA) is actively working to address both local needs and enhance tourism infrastructure in the region.

Director General of GDA Shahrukh Khan, shared details of ongoing and upcoming projects during a media briefing today.

He announced that the PC-1 for the Bakot Road had been finalized and would begin as soon as approval was received.

He also highlighted rapid progress on road construction and new tourism zones in Patan Kallan and Thandiani. Once the Governor House to Namli Mera Road and the road to Bagnotr were completed, a new bypass would be created, improving access to new tourist areas.

Addressing winter preparations, Shahrukh Khan informed, "GDA has completed snow removal arrangements for all roads in Galyat Circle Bakot to ease travel for both locals and tourists during snowfall. The construction of an 8-kilometer road in Bakot is also set to begin once the final approval is secured."

"Moreover, the GDA is installing solar lights throughout Galyat for better public services and tackling water scarcity issues, particularly in the Gurdung Nala area, where 70% of the water reserves have been depleted," he added.

"Collaborative efforts with the Environmental Agency, Punjab government, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are underway to address these concerns and construct rainwater storage lakes."

"The GDA is also focusing on improving waste disposal and sewage systems in the region," he told.

Khan addressed concerns regarding the behavior of some business owners toward tourists, reaffirming that Galyat’s reputation for hospitality would be upheld.

"With over 4.5 million tourists visiting Galyat annually, the GDA is committed to enhancing facilities and ensuring a smooth tourist experience. Special winter events, including a Snow Festival, are planned to allow visitors to enjoy the season to the fullest. Two emergency zones have been established with heavy machinery to clear snow and keep roads accessible year-round," he concluded.