DG, GDA Visits Indus Hospital To Review Ongoing Works

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 09:06 PM

DG, GDA visits Indus Hospital to review ongoing works

Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujibur Rehman Qambrani visited GDA Indus Hospital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujibur Rehman Qambrani visited GDA Indus Hospital on Friday.

During the inspection of various departments, he also reviewed the construction and repair works in the hospital and also met the patients and the medical staff and inquired about their problems.

On this occasion, Head of Campus Dr. Aftab Ahmed briefed the DG, GDA about the details of Indus Hospital and said that new doctors and medical staff have been appointed in the hospital to provide the best treatment facility to the people free of cost.

He said that improvements have been made in the laboratory, medicine and other fields saying that the situation of management, construction, repair and sanitation including treatment has been improved.

Later, the Director General also visited the GDA Model Beach Park and reviewed the ongoing development work there.

The Director General directed to speed up the construction work and complete it immediately.

He said that the Model Beach Park was an important public and recreational project of GDA, in view of the importance of providing all kinds of entertainment for young and old in the park.

