ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Director General (Agricultural Information) Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon Sunday announced an intensified awareness campaign to boost registration for the Kissan Card, a revolutionary initiative poised to transform the agriculture sector and improve farmers' lives.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news, he described the Kissan Card as a game-changer for Punjab's farmers, highlighting its potential to bring about a paradigm shift in agricultural practices.

In a bid to make the Kissan Card initiative a resounding success, the authorities have set up registration offices in approximately 140 districts, he added.

This massive exercise aims to cover a large number of farmers, enabling them to register for the Kissan Card and reap its benefits, he said, adding that by doing so, the Punjab government is ensuring that no farmer is left behind in this revolutionary initiative.

To ensure a hassle-free experience for farmers, the authorities have implemented a smooth registration procedure for the Kissan Card, he mentioned.

Moreover, ongoing awareness drives are being conducted to inform farmers about the project's benefits and registration process, he said, adding that by simplifying the registration process and creating awareness, the government aims to maximize the reach and impact of the Kissan Card initiative.

The Kissan Card offers a range of subsidies that will empower farmers to increase agricultural production, leading to a significant growth in the sector, he highlighted and said that by providing financial support, the card aims to enhance crop yields, improve farming practices, and ultimately, boost the overall agricultural output.

This increase in production will have a ripple effect, contributing to the sector's growth and development, he concluded.