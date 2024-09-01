DG Hails 'Kissan Card' As A Game Changer For Punjab's Farmers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Director General (Agricultural Information) Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon Sunday announced an intensified awareness campaign to boost registration for the Kissan Card, a revolutionary initiative poised to transform the agriculture sector and improve farmers' lives.
In an exclusive talk with ptv news, he described the Kissan Card as a game-changer for Punjab's farmers, highlighting its potential to bring about a paradigm shift in agricultural practices.
In a bid to make the Kissan Card initiative a resounding success, the authorities have set up registration offices in approximately 140 districts, he added.
This massive exercise aims to cover a large number of farmers, enabling them to register for the Kissan Card and reap its benefits, he said, adding that by doing so, the Punjab government is ensuring that no farmer is left behind in this revolutionary initiative.
To ensure a hassle-free experience for farmers, the authorities have implemented a smooth registration procedure for the Kissan Card, he mentioned.
Moreover, ongoing awareness drives are being conducted to inform farmers about the project's benefits and registration process, he said, adding that by simplifying the registration process and creating awareness, the government aims to maximize the reach and impact of the Kissan Card initiative.
The Kissan Card offers a range of subsidies that will empower farmers to increase agricultural production, leading to a significant growth in the sector, he highlighted and said that by providing financial support, the card aims to enhance crop yields, improve farming practices, and ultimately, boost the overall agricultural output.
This increase in production will have a ripple effect, contributing to the sector's growth and development, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise dept to bring 40,000 new units into tax net2 minutes ago
-
Eight Children injured after roof of school collapsed in Tando Adam12 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mallick pledges to carry forward shaheed Gilani' s struggle12 minutes ago
-
700 kg meat of dead chickens seized12 minutes ago
-
New case of mpox infection raises toll to four in KP22 minutes ago
-
CM orders to drain rainwater accumulated in Thatta, Badin, Kandhkot22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor condoles with Federal Minister Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Water woes: Islamabad's growing population fuels urgent crisis1 hour ago
-
First-ever workshop on 'Space Law and Policy' to be held from September 03-041 hour ago
-
FFC taking concrete steps to introduce modern ways to control floods : Chairman1 hour ago
-
EPD seizes 1270 kg shopping bags1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader urges Opposition to put differences aside for nation's sake1 hour ago