DG Hajj Ensures Best Possible Health, Food Facilities To Hujjaj

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

DG Hajj ensures best possible health, food facilities to Hujjaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Hajj Dr Sajid Yousafani has said that government was utilizing all resources to provide best facilities to Hujjaj (pilgrims) so that they could perform this religious obligation peacefully.

In an Interview with Radio Pakistan , DG said Pakistanis hujjaj will now get Quality food during their stay in the holiest places of Makkah and Medina as it was prime responsibility of Federal government to ensure protection and necessary facilities for pilgrims in the country.

"This year, however, the ministry has ensured that all-out efforts were made in order to improve Hajj arrangements and provide best accommodation, transportation and quality food to pilgrims," he added.

'No compromise has been made on hygienic, cleanliness, quality and quantity of food and its timely supply to pilgrims', he mentioned.

He said catering companies, licensed by the Saudi Government, are hired for provision of safe food, which involves Saudi Government's check as well as continuous monitoring by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to ensure hygienic and healthy food.

The Director said pilgrims are the guests of Allah Almighty and they are respectable to us. He said it is our responsibility to serve them, listen to their concerns and redress their complaints if any.

He also advised the pilgrims to wear mask to avoid infection, ensure proper water intakes to keep away of dehydration, go for frequent hand washing, do not exert massively, and take proper rest, and use fruit and fresh salad in diet.

Replying a question, he also urged the intending pilgrims, who are still in Pakistan, to bring with them their medicines they are using for chronic diseases like heart problems.

Dr Sajid said Ministry of Religious Affairs have evolved a coordinated complaint system to receive and address pilgrims' grievances.

Besides, pilgrims can lodge their complaints online and through App of the ministry of Religious Affairs, he added. Sajid Yousafani said we also approach the pilgrims for their feedback after their complaints are addressed to ensure that the matter was resolved successfully.

