DG Hajj Highlights Measures To Facilitate Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro said on Tuesday that numerous steps were being taken to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Pakistan Television news in Makkah, he emphasized the timely acquisition of space for pilgrims in Mina and the availability of train services to transport them to Mashayer.

This year, over sixteen thousand pilgrims have opted for a new short Hajj package introduced by the government, designed for those wishing to complete Hajj in a shorter duration of 25 to 30 days, he said.

He said that the short hajj package was a great idea that attracted the nation's interest in a big way. DG highlighted that the government Hajj scheme primarily focuses on benefiting the low-income segment of society.

He urged pilgrims to understand the spiritual significance of Hajj and maintain their composure during the sacred religious activities. Additionally, Abdul Wahab Soomro praised the special cooperation and efforts of Saudi Arabia in facilitating Pakistani pilgrims.

