DG Hajj mission ensures quality food facilities to Hujjaj this year

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Director Hajj Mission Faheem Khan Afridi has said that the government was utilizing all resources to provide quality three meals a day to the pilgrims in Makkah as per the hygienic guidelines mandated by the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

While talking to the ptv news channel on Thursday, he said special teams were visiting the kitchens of catering companies and observing that principles of hygiene were being strictly followed while preparing, packaging, transporting, and distributing food among Hujjaj.

He said comprehensive arrangements had been made to address complaints of the Hujjaj, adding, food contracts had been given to new and well-reputed catering companies this year.

Afridi stressed that no negligence regarding Hajj facilities, including food, would be tolerated.

Pakistani cooks in Makkah had ensured the highest quality standards at every stage, using exclusively Pakistani ingredients, he informed.