DG HDA Asks PDCD To Ensure Transparency On Deciding Cases

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority Ghulam Muhammad Kaimkhani has asked the officers of Planning and Development Control Department to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures, rules of law and transparency while deciding cases of public interests without any discrimination.

Presiding over a meeting of the officers of PDCD here at his office on Friday, he expressed his dismay over non compliance of directives which communicated to officers concerned in the meeting of September 2, 2020 and maintained that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard therefore all cases should be decided on merit and transparent manners with implementation of SOPs, rules of law.

He made it clear that rules of law should be followed strictly while issuing no objection certificates and transfer or plots irrespective of any influence.

The guidelines set in the meeting of September 2 should be followed in letter and spirit under intimation of Directorate General HDA on daily basis, he directed.

More Stories From Pakistan

