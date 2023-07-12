Open Menu

DG HDA Chairs Meeting With Officers, Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Newly appointed Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD) Muhammad Sohail Khan on Wednesday presided over a maiden meeting with the heads of different departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD) Muhammad Sohail Khan on Wednesday presided over a maiden meeting with the heads of different departments.

According to a handout, DG was briefed on the performance of P&DC, WASA and Housing and directed to prepare a comprehensive strategy regarding Muharram-ul-u-Haraam.

DG directed MD WASA and other officers to devise a comprehensive strategy for the guidance of elected representatives regarding Muharram ul- Haram and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

DG also directed Finance and Commercial WASA to speed up recovery drives to accomplish recovery targets.

Earlier, on his arrival, the Director General was warmly welcomed by officers and staff.

Secretary HDA Hafiz Abdul Manan Shaikh, Managing Director WASA Anum Saeed. Director Planning and Development ControlAsghar Memon, Director Finance and Commercial Syed Mohsin Nazar Jafferi, WASA staff and other officers were also present in the meeting.

