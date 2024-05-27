Open Menu

DG HDA Given Additional Charge Of DG SDA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Pervez Ahmed Baloch has been given the additional charge of DG Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) in Jamshoro district.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Baloch had been directed to head the SDA until a full time DG could be appointed for the department.

APP/zmb/

