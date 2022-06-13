UrduPoint.com

DG HDA Requested To Resolve Salaries Issue Of Housing Project Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DG HDA requested to resolve salaries issue of housing project employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Temporary employees of Hyderabad Development Authority's housing projects have requested the newly posted Director General and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries.

The contract employees of the housing project in a letter told Fuad Ghaffar Soomro that their salaries had been stoped since February this year due to which their families were facing severe financial difficulties.

He said that all the employees were performing their duties in the offices on a daily basis which should be thoroughly investigated and their salaries must be paid on immediate basis.

They requested that the issue of their salaries be resolved on a permanent basis so that their financial woes could be alleviated.

Related Topics

Hyderabad February All Housing

Recent Stories

KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

27 minutes ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

57 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

2 hours ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.