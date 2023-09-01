DG HDA says people should support WASA instead criticism

(@FahadShabbir)

The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the people to spare the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) from unnecessary criticism because the agency is dealing with a financial crunch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the people to spare the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) from unnecessary criticism because the agency is dealing with a financial crunch.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of HDA Labour Union (CBA) at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here on Friday, Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, said instead of criticism, the people should support the stabilization efforts being undertaken by WASA.

He expressed hope that the newly elected office bearers of the union would play their part to strengthen WASA and HDA, which was the agency's parent organization.

The DC also congratulated the office bearers on assuming the offices.

The union's General Secretary Insaf Ali Lashari said the union was ready to play a constructive role to strengthen WASA and HDA and to improve performance as well.

However, he said the authorities ought to seriously address the very serious problem of default in payment of salaries and pensions to the employees and pensioners for many months.

He added that the union's priority would be to take the issue of unpaid salaries and pensions.

The Secretary HDA Abdul Manan Shaikh, Acting Managing Director WASA Anjum Saeed, Regional Director Labour Department Ghulam Sarwar Khehro, Project Director Housing Zafar Jatoi, Director Finance and Commercial Mohsin Nazar Jaffri and other officers were present on the occasion.