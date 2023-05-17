DG HDA serves show cause notice to Deputy Director CDD

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA)and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has served a show cause notice to Mashallah Khan, Deputy Director Community Development Department of the HDA (under probation)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA)and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has served a show cause notice to Mashallah Khan, Deputy Director Community Development Department of the HDA (under probation).

According to the notice, the officer concerned was directed to explain his position within 7 days as to why a disciplinary action under E@D rule for gross misconduct or case be forwarded to ACE for probe into the matter of double job or case be forwarded to Sindh Local Govt department to probe into the matter of promotion from (BPS -5 to 18).

The Deputy Director under investigation has already served notices in the past regarding his misbehaviour, misconduct and other allegations but he could not rectified his conduct, notice stated.