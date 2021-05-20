DG HDA visits various drainage pumping stations to review operational condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani visited various drainage pumping stations here Thursday to review the operational condition in advance of the monsoon season.

The HDA's spokesman informed that the DG visited the water supply pumping stations as well.

According to the spokesman, during the surprise visit at several stations in Latifabad taluka, the DG also inspected adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 besides checking attendance of the staff.

Qaimkhani said the HDA would not tolerate the staff who arrive late to the duty or who leave the workplace earlier because both the water supply and drainage were crucial responsibilities of the authority.

The DG strictly directed the field staff to follow the government's SOPs to prevent the spread of COVID-19.