DG Health AJK Pays Surprise Visits To Health Centers Of Muzaffarabad And Hattian

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Director General Health of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Sardar Aftab Hussain here on Thursday made surprise visits to different health centers of District Muzaffarabad and Hattaian in Jehlum valley including District Headquarter Hospital Hattian, central heath centers of Muzaffarabad, Ghari Dopatta and other basic health units of rural areas of surrounding twin districts

The DG Health took prompt action against absent staff of the concerned health centers and those who were found careless about their duties or having public complaints lodged against them.

He also held meetings with the people, heard their complaints and sought their suggestions to ensure the provision of quality health facilities to the masses.

On this occasion, he directed the health doctors and staff to realize their duties and responsibilities with honesty and serve the suffering public by considering it great religious obligation and humanity.

He also directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-typhoid drive and meet the sufferings of the people wholeheartedly.

