DG Health announces reduction in Pneumonia cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Director General Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali Saturday highlighted significant reduction in Pneumonia cases through enhanced integrated disease surveillance.

Talking to media men Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director General Health Services said that a remarkable decrease in pneumonia cases this year compared to the previous year, attributing it to the successful implementation of enhanced integrated disease surveillance and response system.

In a statement issued regarding the annual incidence rate of pneumonia cases, Dr. Shaukat Ali emphasized the tangible reduction in pneumonia cases this year due to improved integrated disease surveillance and response systems.

He noted that the integrated disease surveillance and response system has been expanded to all districts of the province, resulting in substantial improvements in the management of outbreaks.

Dr. Shaukat Ali urged parents to be vigilant during the intensified cold weather, as the severity of winter often leads to an increased risk of pneumonia among children.

He emphasized the importance of keeping children safe from the harsh cold to prevent the heightened vulnerability to pneumonia. According to him, efforts are underway to further enhance the preparedness and capacity of the system.

Last year, pneumonia was diagnosed in 127,000 children under the age of five, whereas this year, the number of affected children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decreased to 93,000. In the previous year, the highest number of pneumonia cases was reported with 14,900 cases.

Dr. Shaukat Ali disclosed that this year, Lower Dir has reported pneumonia cases in 12,000 children under the age of five, while Haripur reported 11,000 cases, Peshawar 9,000, and Swat 8,000. Furthermore, in the province, 7,000 children under the age of five were affected by pneumonia in Swabi, and 4,500 in Upper Dir. Dr. Shaukat Ali emphasized the need for continued efforts to mitigate the impact of pneumonia, especially among the vulnerable age group of children under five.