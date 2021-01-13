UrduPoint.com
DG Health Arranges Free Medical Camp In Far Flung Areas Of Orakzai District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

DG Health arranges free medical camp in far flung areas of Orakzai district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The directorate of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday concluded week-long mobile hospital and free medical camp in different areas of Orakzai District and entertained 1217 patients of different diseases.

On the direction of DG Health Dr. Muhammad Niaz, the camp was set up in different areas of Orakzai District including Sarki Khel, Saifal Dara. The camp was held under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan in which the patients were checked up by Dr.

Male and Female Doctor a specialist surgeon doctor of Peshawar district.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of specialist doctors, along with OPD for various diseases, Gynae, laboratory tests etc. In this camp, Peshawar's specialist male and female doctors also took full part in serving the people.

A total of 1217 patients were examined free of cost including 248 male patients, 306 female patients 607 children, 164 Gynae and 253 other patients. Dr Muhammad Niaz said that such camps should be held in future also.

