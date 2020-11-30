UrduPoint.com
DG Health Balochistan, MS SKZ Hospital Arrested In Massive Financial Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

DG Health Balochistan, MS SKZ hospital arrested in massive financial scam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday arrested Director General Health Balochistan Shakir Baloch and Medical Superintendent (MS) Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital (SKZ) Abdul Ghaffar Baloch on the charges of massive corruption in the purchase of Anti-venom injections.

An investigation carried out by the National Accountability Bureau Balochistan's investigation team into the fake purchase of vaccines revealed that DG Health Shakir Baloch had illegally approved the purchase of 244,000 injections in violation of the law.

Later, with the connivance of other accused, he caused colossal loss to the national exchequer by making illegal payments of more than Rs. 400 million to the preferred contractors.

Whereas, MS Sheikh Zayed Hospital Abdul Ghaffar Baloch, who was arrested in the case, illegally gave a contract worth over Rs 60 million and got financial benefits.

It may be mentioned here that NAB Balochistan had also arrested former Additional Director MSD Balochistan Dr Zulfiqar Baloch, Medical Technician and Proprietor Ali Umer Enterprises Khalid Bhati and Faqir Husain in large-scale embezzlement in the purchase of Anti-venom injections in MSD department.

According to the investigation, DG Health Shakir Baloch and other accused threw dust in the eyes of the law and conspired to collect more than Rs 400 million for anti-rabies injection purchase.

An inspection of the government store also revealed that the purchase price of the injection was received in advance while the supply was shown only in the official papers.

Further probe was underway.

