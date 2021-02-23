DG Health chairs meeting of Provincial Task Force on Corona Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Director General Health Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona Vaccine held here in the conference hall of DG Office on Tuesday to review measures for vaccination matters.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Health Naeem Baazi, Corona Cell Chief Dr Naqibullah Niazi, EP Provincial Chief Dr Ishaq Panezi, Communication Officer UNICEF Zohaib Qasim, Dr Atta-ur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Matin Akhonzada, Mercy Corps Dr Saeedullah Jaffer, BRSP, Health education Cell and other representatives of NGOs.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti said the first phase of vaccination has been completed in which the health workers were vaccinated, adding, those who got vaccinated were healthy and the vaccine had no adverse effects.

In the first phase, vaccines were provided to 3,000 health workers, he said and added that the second phase would start from March 2 and we would get about 900,000 vaccines till June.

He sought the role of religious scholars to create awareness among masses about the vaccination, saying, they should make people aware about vaccination against coronavirus during their sermons.

During the third phase, the general public would be vaccinated.