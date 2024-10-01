DG Health Clarifies Report About Emergence Of Polio Case
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 01:20 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Director General Health Services Sindh Hyderabad has clarified that the polio case which had been reported in Kemari District Karachi was actually a 38-month-old girl who recently came to Karachi from Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
However, the Sindh Health Department was investigating the main factors of the above-mentioned case.
According to a handout issued by District Information office DG said that the vaccination process has been accelerated by the anti-polio campaign in the affected and surrounding areas of Karachi, while the anti-polio campaign has also been intensified and improved in the high-risk areas
He further said that the Sindh Health Department in Collaboration with the World Health Organization was making efforts to make polio drive more effective while fforts are being made by the government of Pakistan to eradicate polio at the national level.
