DG Health contradicts reports about not providing treatment to non-vaccinated people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Director General Health, Dr. Irshad Memon on Sunday said the Health Department Sindh was putting all resources in to provide immunological cover to every individual living in the province from COVID-19 pandemic.

While clarifying the media reports appeared in a section of media regarding provision of OPD services and elective surgeries to COVID vaccinated people, the DG Health said that as per the guidelines of NCOC, it was decided that COVID vaccination status of the patients will be made part of general entries at the healthcare reporting points like other spheres of life.

It is incorrect to suggest that patients not having vaccination certificates will not be treated at hospital's OPDs or taken for elective surgeries and other procedures, he clarified.

The decision was made to encourage people to get inoculated against COVID-19 and not for denying free of cost treatment facility to any of them and to contain morbid effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Irshad Memon maintained.