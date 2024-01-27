DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for General Elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Director General Health Services Sindh has decided to establish control rooms at DG Health office and in all District Health Officer's offices in 29 districts of Sindh from February 5-9, 2024 for General Elections to be held on Feb 08.

According to letter issues by the DG Health office, a ventral control room will be set up at DG Health office at Hyderabad with Deputy Director General (M&E) Dr Shorab Khan Hisbani, mobile number 03003058082 and Assistant (M&E), mobile number 03314216070 as focal persons for coordination.

All DHOs of 29 districts of Sindh including seven districts of Karachi division, have been directed to establish such control rooms with nominations of the focal persons within two days.