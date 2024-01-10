Open Menu

DG Health Directs Govt Hospital To Establish Covid-19 Wards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Director General of Health Services Sindh on Tuesday directed all the government hospital heads to establish COVID-19 wards and isolate patients who have tested positive.

The DG Health in a letter addressed to all District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents, said in view of the surfacing threat of COVID-19 NJ.

1 variant cases in the country, all government hospitals should implement preventive measures.

He said such patients must be provided with appropriate medical care and support.

He also directed that testing capacity be increased to identify and isolate positive cases promptly.

The DHOs and MSs were directed that the vaccination process should also be accelerated so that the severity of the virus could be reduced.

