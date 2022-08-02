UrduPoint.com

DG Health Donates Medicines, Snake Bite Vaccines For Balochistan's Flood Victims

Sindh Health Department has handed over medicines and snake bite vaccines to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for flood and rain victims of Balochistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Health Department has handed over medicines and snake bite vaccines to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for flood and rain victims of Balochistan.

Director General Health Services Sindh Dr. Waqar Mehmood said on Tuesday that the Sindh government always helped the people of other provinces in difficult times.

He said that due to the recent rains and floods, emergency conditions have been imposed in Balochistan and Chief Minister Sindh has directed all the departments to take measures to help the people of the province.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Health Department has handed over medicines, snake bite vaccines and other supplies to PDMA so that these could be delivered to flood victims of Balochistan.

