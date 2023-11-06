Open Menu

DG Health For Adopting Preventive Measures To Cope With Congo Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Given outbreak of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), 08 persons including health care workers infected in Quetta, Sindh Health Authorities asked all Directors, Medical Superintendents and District Health Officers to adopt preventive and care measures to cope with any situation in this context.

The Director General Health Services Sindh, in a letter addressed to Directors of Health, Medical Superintendents of all hospitals and DHOs, advised that the health care professionals, infection control teams and relevant sections of hospitals must be made vigilant to manage unfavorable situation.

In case of emergence of any suspected case, immediately isolate suspect/ confirmed patients in dedicated isolation rooms equipped with infection control measures.

They have been asked to ensure that healthcare professionals must have access to appropriate protective equipment while handling such patients.

The confirmed 08 patients of Congo virus were already airlifted from Quetta to a private hospital in Karachi for medical treatment.

