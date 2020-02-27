DG Health for special measures to subdue Corona threat in Sindh

The Director General Health Sindh, Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon, has directed all the District Health Officers to take special measures to deal with the corona virus threat in the province after emergence of one case in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Director General Health Sindh, Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon, has directed all the District Health Officers to take special measures to deal with the corona virus threat in the province after emergence of one case in Karachi.

According to report, the Director General Health Sindh has sent a letter to all District Health Officers of Sindh to take arrangements and establish isolation wards in district headquarter hospitals to deal with any potential emergency.

As many as 4000 devotees have so far been returned from Iran during last one week, the Director General Health informed and asked all the DHO's to reach out all those people who traveled with the person reported Corona virus positive in their respective areas so that they could be screened.

The special isolation wards have been established in civil hospitals of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari and other cities to cope with any untoward situation, if arises due to Corona virus threat.