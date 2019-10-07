UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Health Inaugurates Drive Against Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

DG health inaugurates drive against dengue

Director General Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshah Ahmed here Monday inaugurated an awareness campaign regarding preemptive measures to prevent production of dengue larva

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshah Ahmed here Monday inaugurated an awareness campaign regarding preemptive measures to prevent production of dengue larva.

Talking to media persons after inauguration, the DG Health said the drive would continue for five days during which awareness would be created regarding prevention of dengue larva production and it cure.

He said this intensive campaign will be carried out in nine sensitive union councils of the city where dengue larva has been detected.

Around 50000 houses will be covered in this campaign to inform people regarding methods to prevent production of dengue larva.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Cure Media

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

Thar growers demands for anti locusts spray

18 seconds ago

Prime Minister approves CDA restructuring plan for ..

21 seconds ago

Toddler dies in road accident in Khanewal

23 seconds ago

6 arrested, handcarts taken into possession in ope ..

7 minutes ago

Property tax: Islamabad High Court suspends notifi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.