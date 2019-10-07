DG health inaugurates drive against dengue

Director General Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshah Ahmed here Monday inaugurated an awareness campaign regarding preemptive measures to prevent production of dengue larva

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshah Ahmed here Monday inaugurated an awareness campaign regarding preemptive measures to prevent production of dengue larva.

Talking to media persons after inauguration, the DG Health said the drive would continue for five days during which awareness would be created regarding prevention of dengue larva production and it cure.

He said this intensive campaign will be carried out in nine sensitive union councils of the city where dengue larva has been detected.

Around 50000 houses will be covered in this campaign to inform people regarding methods to prevent production of dengue larva.