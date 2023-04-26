DG health issues high alert about spread of monkey pox disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Director General of Health Sindh has issued a high alert regarding the spread of suspected monkeypox cases in Sindh and asked all medical superintendents, civil surgeons, directors of major hospitals, and health institutes to be vigilant about any suspected cases and ensure preparedness for curtailing its spread.

According to a letter issued to all officers concerned, the DG of Health Sindh informed that 130 deaths are reported in the world due to monkeypox.

In view of spreading cases of the virus, anyone having an acute illness with a fever of 101 degrees, intense headache, back pain, or intense asthenia should inform the nominated health officers on an immediate basis so that it could be stopped.

The Additional Director Preventive Dr Saqib Shaikh (03002247244) and Dr Muhammad Asif Syed (03332863477) are assigned the task to receive information from different areas so that patients having such symptoms could be treated properly.