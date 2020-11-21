UrduPoint.com
DG Health Issues New SOPs For COVID-19 Testing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:40 AM

DG health issues new SOPs for COVID-19 testing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Director General Health Sindh Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon Friday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 testing.  According to a letter addressed to the deputy commissioners and district health officers of the province, the new SOPs had been issued to ensure timely testing of COVID-19 samples at the public sector laboratories.  "The coronavirus suspects of more than 60 years age, having symptoms and suffering from comorbidities, will undergo PCR testing at the public sector laboratories," the letter reads.

  The suspected persons who did not fall in the above mentioned category, also including those having contact history with the infected persons, would undergo self-quarantine for 14 days supervised by the health officials.  The tests of the teachers and students at the educational institutions would be undertaken if symptomatic cases were identified.  "The PCR will remain reserved for the category number one patients of 60 years or above," it reads.  The travelers had been advised to bear the cost of their COVID-19 tests at the private labs. 

