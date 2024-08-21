DG Health issues public advisory on Monkeypox

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Director General Health Services Sindh Hyderabad has informed the public that Monkeypox is a viral infection. Its symptoms include fever, headache, back and chest pain,weakness, fatigue, rashes on the skin at different body parts, and blisters

and swelling in the throat.

If these symptoms appear, the affected person should immediately contact their nearest health center.

The spread of Monkeypox can occur from an infected person to another person through direct contact, use of items used by the infected person,coughing and sneezing to prevent the spread of the disease, DG Health advised to avoid physical contact wash hands frequently and properly use masks correctly wash clothes with hot water and soap by taking these precautions, you can protect yourself from Monkeypox.

