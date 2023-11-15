DG Health meets doctors to enhance medical services in Tribal Areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A representative delegation of doctors, hired under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), held a meeting with the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali, to discuss improving healthcare services in tribal regions.

The meeting addressed issues related to the extension of doctors' contracts and non-payment of salaries.

During the discussion, Dr. Shaukat Ali attentively listened to the concerns raised by the doctors and assured full cooperation for immediate solutions.

He addressed the medical professionals, emphasizing that salaries are a fundamental right for every employee. He stressed the importance of timely and complete salary disbursements, expressing confidence in resolving issues at the directorate general level and making efforts to uplift the dignity of doctors across the province.

Dr. Shaukat Ali further informed that the extension of the contractual period for AIP doctors has already been approved.

Requests for the disbursement of salaries have been sent to the finance department through the respective district health offices.

However, a special meeting with the Secretary finance has been scheduled today to discuss the release of salaries for AIP doctors.

In the pursuit of prompt solutions to the issues faced by AIP doctors, Dr. Shaukat Ali emphasized the dedication of efforts to resolve their problems in light of the economic conditions of the province.

Following the salary release, the Director General has nominated Dr. Irshad Roghani, Director Public Health, as the focal person for the timely payment of salaries.

Expressing regret over the non-extension of the employment period for AIP nursing and paramedical staff, Dr. Shaukat Ali assured swift resolution, stating that all issues will be addressed collectively.

He pledged to run the health department as a team where everyone plays a vital role, ensuring that the payment process is streamlined for the convenience of the medical professionals.

Dr. Shaukat Ali concluded by welcoming feedback and assured an open-door policy through the Directorate General of Health for any further concerns or solutions regarding doctors' issues.