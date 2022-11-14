DG health office organises diabetes awareness walk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Director General Health office organised a walk on Monday to raise awareness among masses about diabetes, in connection with international diabetes day.

DG Health Services Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and Dr Shoaib Ahmad Gormani, chief executive officer (CEO) DHA Lahore jointly led the awareness walk, which was held on the instructions of Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr Akhtar Malik and Secretary Dr Irshad HussainAddressing the participants, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi said that the Diabetes Awareness Day was celebrated on Nov 14 worldwide.

He said that the Punjab government had established NCD clinics in all tehsils of the province. "Citizens can get free screening for diabetes and other non-communicable diseases from the NCD clinics," he said, adding that insulin was also available at these clinics.

Magsi said that rising trend of diabetes could be controlled by adopting a balanced diet and exercise routine. He said that due to lack of physical activity, problems of obesity and diabetes were increasing among the youth.