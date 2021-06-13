UrduPoint.com
DG Health Orders Inquiry Of Musical Program

Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

DG health orders inquiry of musical program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon here Sunday took notice of the media reports regarding music night commotion in the premises of civil hospital Mithi and ordered inquiry of the matter.

According to an office order issued here on Sunday, the DG health Sindh has directed Director Health Mirpurkhas and District Health Officer Umerkot to visit the health facility and probe the facts.

The Director health and DHO were directed to submit a report of the matter within 3 days to DG health office for further necessary action.

More Stories From Pakistan

