DG Health Recommends Complete Ban On Gutka, Mava

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:36 PM

DG Health recommends complete ban on Gutka, Mava

The Director General Health Sindh has recommended a complete ban on production and sell of Gutka/ Mainpuri/Mava and other hazardous eatables across province to save population from increasing cases of mouth cancer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Director General Health Sindh has recommended a complete ban on production and sell of Gutka/ Mainpuri/Mava and other hazardous eatables across province to save population from increasing cases of mouth cancer.

In letter addressed to Inspector General Police, Sindh, the DG Health stated that in view of increased incidence of mouth cancer cases due to use of Gutka/Mainpuri/Mava, specially by the young population of Sindh province, there was dire need of taking strict action to prevent spread of the disease.

As per the report of the dental focal person of District Health Office Thatta, 1180 new cases of mouth cancer were reported in March, 2022, letter said DG Health recommended the IGP Sindh to issue directives to impose ban on production and sell of Gutka/Mainpuri/Mava and other hazardous eatables across the province with special focus on coastal areas on immediate basis.

