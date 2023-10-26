Open Menu

DG Health Rejects Allegations Regarding Land Acquisition Of Taimergara Medical College

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 09:54 PM

DG Health rejects allegations regarding land acquisition of Taimergara Medical College

Director General (DG) Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shaukat Ali has rejected allegations levelled against him regarding the acquisition of land for Taimergara Medical College and termed the accusations as "baseless" and "fabricated"

DG Health Services clarified that he neither had the authority to acquire land for Taimergara Medical College nor used any authority in this connection.

He also stated that acquisition of land for the college was the responsibility of the Deputy Commissioner and senior member board of Revenue and added that the entire process was carried out in accordance with the law.

Dr. Shaukat emphasized the importance of merit and transparency in all matters related to Taimergara Medical College and said that all inquiries into the college had been completed and that no irregularities had been found.

He also criticized the "commission mafia," stating that the final list of MCC had been finalized in accordance with the principles laid down by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Authority (KPPRA). He urged suppliers to raise their standards instead of criticizing.

DG Health said that government would not compromise on people's health, merit and quality. He also said that those who were spreading such news were against the policy of merit.

