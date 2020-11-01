UrduPoint.com
DG Health Says Face Masks More Protected Against COVID Than A Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Sunday that the widespread wearing of face masks indoor as well outdoor places could go a long way toward reducing coronavirus transmission rates and might help control a second wave of the virus.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said if face mask use by the public is combined with physical distancing and smart lockdown, it may offer an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and maintained economic activity long before there is a working vaccine.

He said wearing a face mask could be more effective in preventing an individual coronavirus infection than getting a vaccine.

Due to hygiene and pandemic risk, face masks must not be recycled, " he said, adding that used masks should not even come into contact with humans after disposal.

He noted putting masks into recycle bins or drop off points should be strictly prohibited because it could contaminate all other recyclable materials left there.

Dr Urooj also called for Covid-19-related waste to be segregated at household level, with the waste container sealed and kept safe from scavengers.

Replying a Question, he said more streets have been sealed as part of the Islamabad smart lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases being reported in the capital.

Furthermore, the deputy commissioner has also made it mandatory to wear face masks in public while leaving the house and warned that anyone found in violation can be arrested by police.

He warned the country will have to go towards lockdown again if precautions are not taken. The number of corona cases were rapidly rising as 5 corona positive cases were reported in last week in Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/4 Islamabad during the conducting of exams as the COVID-19 SOP's have not been strictly followed by the college administration, he said.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan did not face pressure like other countries in first face of coronavirus but. Now we have to be more careful and public should cooperate with the government and follow SOPs to defeat second wave of coronavirus", he advised.

He said the situation in Capital is under control, but people will have to observe precautions.

The number of Covid-19 patients is increasing and moreover, 224 confirmed patients were discharged from hospitals, he added.

Amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Capital, he said all possible measures are being taken to curb the spread of the infection and treatment of patients in the hospitals.

