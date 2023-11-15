Open Menu

DG Health Services Assures Cooperation To Doctors Hired Under AIP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 08:29 PM

A delegation of doctors that are hired under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) here Wednesday met with Director General (DG) Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali and discussed issues related to extension of doctors' contracts and non-payment of salaries.

Talking to the delegation, Dr.

Shaukat Ali assured full cooperation to them and said that extension of contractual period for AIP doctors had already been approved and requests for disbursement of salaries had been sent to the finance department through the respective district health offices.

He told that a special meeting with secretary finance has been scheduled to discuss release of salaries for AIP doctors.

