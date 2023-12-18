Open Menu

DG Health Services Leads Technical Group Consultations For PAPHS

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali on Monday presided over a three-day consultative session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Group to determine the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security (PAPHS) 2024-2028

The Technical Group, comprising the Chief Center for Disease Control National Institute of Health Pakistan, Dr Mumtaz, representatives from all sub-directorates of the Health Department, project directors, and delegates from the World Health Organization participated in the sessions.

Dr. Shaukat Ali expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in the consultative meeting, stating that the collective efforts aim to develop an action plan aligned with the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS).

He highlighted that the province is currently formulating an action plan in compliance with the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 for the diagnosis, containment, and control of diseases.

The consultative workshop, organized under the leadership of former Director of Public Health Dr. Nek Dad Afridi, is expected to play a vital role in shaping the PAPHS 2024-2028.

The technical team from the World Health Organization's EMRO office is providing specialised assistance in the formulation of the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security.

Dr. Shaukat Ali further explained that the workshop would facilitate the development of the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security 2024-2028.

He emphasised that the Health Department is committed to enhancing its future strategy in light of the insights gained from this workshop.

Acknowledging the significance of Pakistan becoming a signatory to the International Health Regulations, Dr. Shaukat Ali commended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking the lead in implementing these regulations.

He thanked all stakeholders for their technical support.

Chief Executive Center for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, Dr. Mumtaz, noted that Pakistan has organised the National Action Plan for Health Security at the national level, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the lead in formulating the action plan.

The technical team from the World Health Organization emphasised that the implementation of International Health Regulations requires strengthening capabilities in 19 different areas, including biohazards, biochemical events, natural disasters, disease control such as COVID-19, border management, and air pollution.

The plan will be developed under the One Health Agenda and an All-Hazards Approach, encompassing elements of veterinary, Climate change, health, and food security.

It is essential to note that the One Health Agenda includes veterinary, Climate change, health, and food security, while the All-Hazards Approach incorporates health, chemical, radiological, environmental, natural or human-induced hazards, and climatic changes.

