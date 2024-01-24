Open Menu

DG Health Services Raises Concern Over Pneumonia Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Director General Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali, on Wednesday expressed concern over rising pneumonia cases that reported in different areas due to the intensity of cold weather.

According to the spokesperson of the DG Health Services and Director Public Health, Dr. Arshad Roghani, in October last year, some 6,219 cases of pneumonia were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in December, the number of children under the age of five affected by pneumonia and the cases were risen to 11,551.

Dr. Roghani said that in the last three months, as many as 8,068 cases were reported in males, while 4,000 cases reported in Haripur, 3,200 in Dera Ismail Khan, and 2,800 cases in Peshawar areas.

During the same period, he said some 2,700 cases were reported in Swabi, 1,000 in Charsadda, and 900 in Lakki Marwat respectively.

He appealed to parents to take special care of their children to avoid pneumonia cases in harsh cold weather.

DG Health Services emphasized the need for immediate preventive measures and advised parents to be vigilant, especially in cold regions.

APP/ash/

