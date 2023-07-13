DG health stresses media awareness to utilize 'Humraaz app' to improve mental health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Health Ministry of Health, Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai Thursday stressed media and youth's active role in spreading awareness for utilizing 24 hours available government "Humraaz app" to improvise the mental health of the public.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he called for joint efforts by stakeholders, including media and provincial governments, the community, students in medical universities, and health professionals to work for the prevention and treatment of mental health disorders.

To support people's health, the government has launched a revolutionary program in the field of health and introduced a free mobile application "Humraaz" and a free helpline "1166 " on which people can share their problems and issues with experts.

He said there is a need to develop positive behavior at a young age to prevent people from falling prey to mental health issues at a later stage in life, adding, around 3 million population need mental health treatments which need more awareness through media.

He said that introducing the 'Humraaz app' is a great initiative by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the main reason to launch this app is to reduce negative thinking, anxiety, and stress among people.

Replying to a question, he said that with the help of 'Humraaz app' we reached 30 to 35 thousand people, adding, we need to reach more people with more awareness drives.

To another query, he replied that it was a matter of serious concern that 24 per cent of the country's population was suffering from mental health-related issues, whereas only 700 to 800 mental health professionals were available in the country to cater to the needs of this population.

He said this application can be downloaded on the Google Play store and Apple Play store, adding, special training sessions for psychiatrists and experts were also part of this initiative at the grass root level.