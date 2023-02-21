DG Health stresses need for positive change in attitude for better society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Director General Health Sindh, Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto Tuesday said there was a need for positive change in attitude for the formation of a better society because development can only be possible through a civilized society.

He said this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of a 2-day workshop organized by the provincial health department in collaboration with UNICEF for making a durable strategy regarding universal health coverage and primary healthcare.

Dr Bahoto said there was a need to encourage a positive attitude in society as it can make society, home, and personal life more prosperous.

The DG Health said that the objective of this program was to bring about a positive change in attitudes to formulate an integrated strategy for Universal Health Coverage and Primary Health Care.

He said in this regard, the Health Department had formulated a 5-year strategy under which 37 community-based indicators and 27 indicators in primary health care were identified.

He said that the implementation of this program was going on and hoped that by 2026 success will be achieved.

Deputy Director of health Dr Atiya said though it will take some time we will achieve success in that regard.

UNICEF's representative Rizwan Ahmed Shaikh said UNICEF was a global children's organization whose focus was to improve status of the children and women and with the coordination of the Health Department, negative attitudes in the society could be changed into positive ones.

The workshop consisted of different sessions in which group discussions were held to sort out ideas.