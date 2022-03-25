DG Health urges stakeholder to play role to control TB in Balochistan

Director General (DG) Health Dr, Noor Qazi urged that stakeholder, civil society members and every body to play their due role to enhance awareness against TB to prevent spread of same diseases in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Health Dr, Noor Qazi urged that stakeholder, civil society members and every body to play their due role to enhance awareness against TB to prevent spread of same diseases in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing at a seminar to celebrate World TB Day organized by Health Sector at local hotel here on Friday.

Provincial Manager TB Control Program, Dr. Asif Shahwani, MS of Bolan Medical Hospital, Dr, Sultan Lehri, Mercy Corps, Dr. Saeedullah Khan, WHO's Dr. Asafand Sherani, Director Public Health, Dr. Tahira Baloch, PPHI, Dr. Mukhtiar Zehri, DHO Quetta, Dr. Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo, MNCH, Dr. Ismail Mirwani, AIDS Control Program, Dr. Afzal Zarkon, EPI Dr, Amir Raisani, MCH's Dr.Hameed, Chest Society's Dr. Jabbar Achakzai and SPO's Dr. Shibargun Raisani attended the Seminar.

The DG Health Dr, Noor Qazi said that TB is not an incurable disease but in spite of all this, TB has become a dangerous disease which has resulted in death due to AIDS and malaria.

He mentioned that as per WHO figures, 259 people per 100,000 populations might be infected with TB annually, more than 35,000 people out of 12.1 million population in Balochistan might be infected with TB.

He said awareness against TB among people was essential in the area while in this regard, every society members and stakeholders should play their due role to create awareness against diseases in the area to control the spread of the TB.

The DG said that March 24 was celebrated as World Tuberculosis Day saying that on this day, various events are organized all over the world to raise awareness about the disease.

He said that Hepatitis TB was not an incurable disease and it Medicine for the treatment of could be obtained free and easily from any Civil Hospital, BHUs, RHSC in Balochistan.

"Although TB is not an incurable disease, it has become a dangerous disease that kills more people than AIDS and malaria, and TB sufferers spend most of their lives in distress and anxiety," he said and added that when TB patient coughs, the TB bacteria in his mucus are transmitted to another person through the air and thus another TB patient would be developed.

Provincial Manager TB Control Program Dr, Asif Shahwani addressing in the seminar said that TB Control Program Balochistan along with its partners has already started various activities in the month of March this year to create awareness among the people about TB and to run effective TB.

He said that TB Control Program has installed PCR machine for Diagnosis of TB in DHQ Hospitals of all districts for the diagnosis of TB, which is benefiting the people.

He said that last year TB Control Program Balochistan, 11656 persons across the province have been diagnosed with TB and provided free treatment to them adding that 139 centers of TB control program are functioning in Balochistan where trained staff as well as provision of medical equipment and medicines are ensured.

He maintained that TB diagnosis and treatment facilities are being provided in these centers adding that camps have been organized in different districts of Balochistan for TB diagnosis and prevention of TB.

Other doctors also spoke at the seminar and appreciated efforts of Health Department and other organization for trying to control TB across the province.